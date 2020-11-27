For the first time, the University of Hawai’i system is participating in the national annual Giving Tuesday initiative, on Dec. 1, to raise funds for the colleges and their students.

“For those of us fortunate enough to have enjoyed our Thanksgiving meals with our families and have been able to take advantage of early holiday shopping, we humbly ask that you consider UH Maui College as you finalize your year-end giving plans,” Chancellor Lui Hokoana said.

“It’s an opportunity to join with others in our community to support our students, especially after what has been the most challenging year ever on our campus,” she added. “They have risen to the occasion, to be sure, but like every higher learning institution in the nation, we need help from our community.”

The national annual Giving Tuesday initiative is on Tuesday Dec. 1, running from midnight to 11:59 pm. To donate to UH Maui College, go to https://www.uhfoundation.org/Giving-Tuesday.

“You can select the program or fund to which you would like to donate; and know you are providing invaluable assistance to our students and to Maui Nei,” Hokoana said.