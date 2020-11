Maui police responded to nine burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and 12 vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Nov. 15 to 21, 2020.

Burglaries increased 50 percent from the week before when six incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts had no change from the week before when nine incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins increased 71 percent from the week before when seven incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

9 Burglaries

Hāna:

Sunday, Nov. 15, 6:55 a.m.: 1300 block of Ulaino Rd., Hāna. Residential, unlawful entry.

Kahului:

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 5:41 a.m.: 170 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at Maui Beach Hotel. Non-residential, use of weapon.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 6:38 p.m.: 1-100 Huluhulu Pl., Kahului. Residential, forced entry.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 6:31 a.m.: 19 ʻOlina St., Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Monday, Nov. 16, 9:01 a.m.: 1863 Hīhīmanu St., Kīhei. Non-Residential, unlawful entry.

Monday, Nov. 16, 8:45 a.m.: 480 Piʻilani Hwy., Kīhei at Kīhei Wastewater Plant. Non-residential, forced entry.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 2:36 a.m.: 1-100 W Līpoa St., Kīhei. Residential, forced entry.

Makawao:

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 12:36 a.m.: 3621 Baldwin Ave., Makawao at Ame. Non-residential, forced entry.

Waiehu:

Thursday, Nov. 19, 6:51 a.m.: 1000 Onaha St, Waiehu. Residential, attempted entry.

9 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 12:02 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy., Haʻikū at Twin Falls. Chevy, white.

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 12:02 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy., Haʻikū at Twin Falls. Jeep, red.

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 12:02 p.m.: 10200 Hāna Hwy., Haʻikū at Twin Falls. Nissan, white.

Hāna:

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 7:56 a.m.: 5165 Hāna Hwy., Hāna at Hasegawa General Store. Nissan, silver.

Wednesday, Nov. 18, 8:16 a.m.: 6300 Hāna Hwy., Hāna at Twin Falls. Nissan, Silver.

Kahului:

Friday, Nov. 20, 8:40 a.m.: 700 block of Hopena Pl., Kahului. Honda, grey.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 10:51 p.m.: 632 Front St., Lahaina at Pāʻia Fish Market Lahaina. Nissan, red.

Maʻalaea:

Monday, Nov. 16, 10:40 a.m.: 11 Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Rd., Māʻalaea at Māʻalaea Boat Ramp. Unknown, blue.

Saturday, Nov. 21, 4:54 p.m.: 300 Māʻalaea Rd., Māʻalaea at Māʻalaea Harbor Shops. Ford, maroon.

12 Vehicle Break-ins

Haʻikū:

Monday, Nov. 16, 4:42 p.m.: 1-100 Kaupakalua Rd., Haʻikū. Ford, white.

Kahului:

Monday, Nov. 16, 8:06 p.m.: 600 block of S Kamehameha Ave., Kahului. GMC, white.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 11:27 a.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului. Acura, black.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 11:27 a.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului. Subaru, silver.

Thursday, Nov. 19, 11:27 a.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Rd., Kahului. Jeep, white.

Kīhei:

Monday, Nov. 16, 7:36 p.m.: 2960 S Kīhei Rd., Kīhei at 5 Palms Kīhei. Qianjiang, white.

Friday, Nov. 20, 9:02 a.m.: 200 block of Auahana., Kīhei. Toyota, black.

Pukalani:

Sunday, Nov. 15, 8:30 a.m.: 200 block of Nalani St., Pukalani. Golfcart, white.

Monday, Nov. 16, 3:21 p.m.: 200 block of Hololani St., Pukalani. Honda, red/black.

Wailuku: