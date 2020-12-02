The Maui Police Department is looking for anyone with information regarding several assaults that occurred on Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at about 12:50 a.m.

Police say the assaults took place at the “Kīhei Triangle” area.

Last week Friday, Maui police reported an assault against an off-duty police officer that resulted in life-threatening injuries. That incident was reported at at 12:54 a.m. on Nov. 27, fronting an establishment in Kīhei. The off-duty officer was transported by medics to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kamuela Mawae at (808) 875-5411.