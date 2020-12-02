Maui Police Seek Information on Kīhei Assault

December 2, 2020, 12:44 PM HST · Updated December 2, 12:44 PM
2 Comments
×

The Maui Police Department is looking for anyone with information regarding several assaults that occurred on Friday Nov. 27, 2020 at about 12:50 a.m.

Police say the assaults took place at the “Kīhei Triangle” area.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Last week Friday, Maui police reported an assault against an off-duty police officer that resulted in life-threatening injuries.  That incident was reported at at 12:54 a.m. on Nov. 27, fronting an establishment in Kīhei.  The off-duty officer was transported by medics to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kamuela Mawae at (808) 875-5411.

 

Scroll Down to Read 2 Comments

Print

Share this Article

    View Categories
    Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing

    Weekly Newsletter

    ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 2 )
    This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion.

    I Understand, Show Comments
      View Categories
      Promote Your Maui Business for Free Add Your Listing