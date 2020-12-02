The monthly Go Green Recycling event for bulky items in West Maui will not be held in December; the next event is Jan. 9.

The recycling event runs from 9 am to noon and requires an appointment. For location directions, accepted recyclables, appointments, volunteer opportunities or to sign up for the E-newsletter, go to www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen. Confirmed appointments will ensure upholding of COVID-19 best practices.

Go Green Recycling is an important service for residents of West Maui, hosted by Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lāhaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space, and Maui County – Division of Environmental Protection and Sustainability.

Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge:

Air Conditioners

Batteries (lead acid only)

Bicycles

Washers and Dryers

Dishwashers

Microwaves

Refrigerators

Stoves

Tires (suggested $10 donation per tire)

Water Heaters

Scrap Metal

Electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors, and associated cords only)

Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers residents to work together to keep Maui Nui clean, safe and healthy. Go Green Recycling is made possible by community volunteers, local businesses and our partners.