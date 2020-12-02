No December Go Green Recycling for West Maui; Next Event Jan. 9December 2, 2020, 10:30 AM HST · Updated December 2, 10:30 AM 0 Comments
The monthly Go Green Recycling event for bulky items in West Maui will not be held in December; the next event is Jan. 9.
The recycling event runs from 9 am to noon and requires an appointment. For location directions, accepted recyclables, appointments, volunteer opportunities or to sign up for the E-newsletter, go to www.MalamaMauiNui.org/GoGreen. Confirmed appointments will ensure upholding of COVID-19 best practices.
Go Green Recycling is an important service for residents of West Maui, hosted by Mālama Maui Nui in partnership with the Rotary Club of Lāhaina Sunset, 5A Rent-A-Space, and Maui County – Division of Environmental Protection and Sustainability.
Go Green Recycling allows residents (non-commercial) to responsibly dispose of the following bulky-items at no charge:
- Air Conditioners
- Batteries (lead acid only)
- Bicycles
- Washers and Dryers
- Dishwashers
- Microwaves
- Refrigerators
- Stoves
- Tires (suggested $10 donation per tire)
- Water Heaters
- Scrap Metal
- Electronics (TVs, printers, computers, monitors, and associated cords only)
Mālama Maui Nui is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers residents to work together to keep Maui Nui clean, safe and healthy. Go Green Recycling is made possible by community volunteers, local businesses and our partners.