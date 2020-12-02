The Maui Chamber of Commerce announced the nominees for the 2020 Mayor’s Small Business Awards. Nominees and winners will be honored during a virtual event on Tuesday, Dec. 8 from 6:30-8:30 pm. The virtual event is free to attend. It is encouraged to RSVP at MauiChamber.com.

The Mayor’s Small Business Awards recognize outstanding businesses in our community that have 100 of fewer employees. Other criteria include demonstrating business leadership in a changing economic environment, creating a quality work environment for their employees, exhibiting the aloha

spirit and exemplary customer service, developing partnerships with other sectors of the community, and demonstrating other exceptional qualities or traits.

The nominees for each category are as follows:

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (10 or fewer employees)

Aloha Kai Academy – Melanie Adams

Climbing HI – Cody Clark

Hawaii Off Grid LLC – David Sellers

Island Art Party – Mary Albitz

Maui Fruit Jewels – Christ & Lin ter Horst

Miller Media Management – Danielle Miller

VitaliTea Hawaii – William Davis & Dante Valentino

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (11 to 39 employees)

Foods for Life dba Rodeo General Store – Ian Burke & Patrick Dours

Hawaii Commercial Foods – Joyce Yang Harris

Exceptional Small Business of the Year (40 to 100 employees)

Mulligan’s on the Blue – Michael O’Dwyer

Outstanding Non-Profit Business (100 or fewer employees)

Akaku Maui Community Media – Jay April

La’akea Village – Sarah Menzies

Maui United Way – Nicholas Winfrey

Maui Youth & Family Services – Jud Cunningham

Young Small Business Person of the Year (under age 40 as of Dec. 8,

2020)

Che Frausto – Advance Wildlife Education

Lisa Shitamoto – Maui Mino’aka Dentistry LLC

Lifetime Achievement Award (for any individual doing business in Maui County

for more than 20 years, with up to 100 employees)

Michael & Dana Pastula – Café O’Lei Restaurants

The awards are supported by the County of Maui Office of Economic Development. Sponsors include: American Savings Bank, Hawaiian Electric Company, HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union and HMSA.

For more information and available sponsorships, please visit MauiChamber.com or contact the Maui Chamber of Commerce at (808)-244-0081 or [email protected]