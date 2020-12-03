The Maui Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating Elton Ignacio, 40, of Kahului.

Ignacio was last seen leaving his residence on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at approximately 8 a.m., driving away in a gray Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

The vehicle is described as a gray Nissan four-door pickup truck with racks and the front passenger side door painted black, bearing Hawaiʻi license plate #LKN573.

Ignacio is described as approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 190 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange colored jacket and unknown other colored clothing.

Police say Ignacio is known to frequent the Kahului, Haʻikū and Upcountry areas.

If anyone has information regarding Ignacio whereabouts, police ask that they call 244-6400 or 911, if it is an emergency, and refer to MPD report #20-043727.