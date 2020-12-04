The Maui County Office on Aging is offering a new free online resource for Maui seniors and kūpuna caregivers to help elderly residents stay active and maintain independence.

The program, Active Daily Living, offers personalized advice and practical tips on health, caregiving and senior wellbeing designed to help with Aging in Place. To age in place means to spend the “golden years” in your own home instead of moving into a into a smaller home, assisted living facility, or a retirement community.

“Experts in healthy aging and senior well-being developed Active Daily Living, so we’re confident that Maui kūpuna and their caregivers will find the information to be both helpful and useful,” said Maui County Executive on Aging Deborah Stone-Walls. “Actually, I’ve found a lot of the information to be valuable for folks of any age.”

Seniors and their caregivers can benefit from the following offerings on Active Daily Living:

QuickCare Tips – – Hundreds of no- or low-cost ideas that solve common problems and everyday irritations faced by seniors

– Hundreds of no- or low-cost ideas that solve common problems and everyday irritations faced by seniors CareGuide Library — A collection of timely articles that are updated each month

— A collection of timely articles that are updated each month Age in Place Guides — Simple advice on how to make everyday life and health challenges a little easier on everyone

— Simple advice on how to make everyday life and health challenges a little easier on everyone Senior Health & Caregiver Newsletters — Free personalized health news regularly delivered by email

— Free personalized health news regularly delivered by email Healthcare Navigators — Assistance for older adults and/or their caregivers to prepare for medical appointments

A short introductory video is available below.