The Maui Pro presented by ROXY, the first stop of the 2021 World Surf League Championship Tour, is ON starting at 7:05 a.m. local time today. After three straight lay days since the start of the waiting period, the world’s best surfers were greeted with sparkling five-to-eight foot (1.8 – 2.4 meter) surf this morning at Honolua Bay, and the competition will start with Seeding Round 1.

“The swell is definitely coming in,” said Jessi Miley-Dyer, WSL Vice President of Tours and Competition. “It’s a little bit slow this morning with the high tide, but we’re looking for a good day today and looking to get as much as we can in.”

The second of back-to-back northwest swells is hitting Honolua Bay as predicted and is providing perfect overhead canvasses for the top 17 women in the world, and one wildcard, to express themselves in what is sure to be an action-packed day of world-class surfing.

Maui Pro pres. by ROXY Seeding Round 1 Matchups

Heat 1: Lakey Peterson (USA), Nikki Van Dijk (AUS), Keely Andrew (AUS)

Heat 2: Caroline Marks (USA), Isabella Nichols (AUS), Tyler Wright (AUS)

Heat 3: Carissa Moore (HAW), Bronte Macaulay (AUS), Bettylou Sakura Johnson (HAW)

Heat 4: Stephanie Gilmore (AUS), Malia Manuel (HAW), Macy Callaghan (AUS)

Heat 5: Sally Fitzgibbons (AUS), Johanne Defay (FRA), Brisa Hennessy (CRI)

Heat 6: Tatiana Weston-Webb (BRA), Courtney Conlogue (USA), Sage Erickson (USA)

For more information, please visit WorldSurfLeague.com.

The Maui Pro presented by ROXY will be broadcast LIVE on WorldSurfLeague.com and the free WSL app. Also, check local listings for coverage from the WSL’s broadcast partners. The competition will be carried locally in Hawaii by the Spectrum Surf Channel.