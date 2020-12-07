After the loss of his wife, an adopted dog named Kaia helped Rory and his stepdaughter find comfort, companionship, and laughter.

“The morning after my wife passed, Kaia needed a walk — so I got out of bed and I walked her. I walk Kaia six times a day because we live in a condo and she’s very active. She starts my morning, and she ends my night. Kaia really saved us,” said Rory.

Rory’s story about how his pet has changed his family’s life has earned Maui Humane Society a $50,000 Holiday Wishes grant from the Petco Foundation. Now, Maui Humane Society is seeking the public’s support to help earn up to an additional $25,000 this holiday season.

The Petco Foundation, in partnership with BOBS from Skechers, invited adopters to share how their pet has changed their life to give the organization they adopted from a chance to receive lifesaving grant awards.

This year, Rory’s heartwarming story about his adopted dog, Kaia, was selected as one of 50 national winners from thousands of submissions to help Maui Humane Society earn $50,000 from the Petco Foundation. Maui Humane Society was surprised with the news during a virtual celebration on Dec. 4.

Now animal lovers can help the Maui Humane Society by voting for the story in the People’s Choice competition at petcofoundation.org/vote from Dec. 1 to Dec. 16, noon CST to help them earn up to $25,000 in additional lifesaving funds.

“Obviously, this has been a really difficult year for all of us, so this Petco Foundation grant means the world. These funds give us the resources to continue to save pet lives and give our animals positive outcomes, in spite of the way our transports have been impacted and the financial hardships of our community – we’re so excited and we’re so grateful,” said a spokesperson from Maui Humane Society.

The Petco Foundation selected 50 winning Holiday Wishes stories this year and will distribute a total of $860,000 in grant awards to animal welfare organizations across the country.

Winning Holiday Wishes story awards ranged from $5,000 to $100,000, and adopters with winning submissions received a prize pack including a Petco gift card and BOBS from Skechers shoes.

Since 2013, the Petco Foundation has awarded over $5.8 million in Holiday Wishes grants to celebrate pet adoption and help hardworking animal welfare organizations during the holiday season and year-round.