The 147 year old Lahaina banyan tree is decked out with thousands of festive holiday lights for the holidays.

The Lahaina Restoration Foundation invites the public to spend the evening in Lahaina and enjoy the colorful lights which will be illuminated nightly from 6 p.m. to midnight for the entire month of December.

“There are excellent, uncrowded viewing opportunities along the meandering paths under the famous Banyan Tree. Face coverings are required at Banyan Tree Park and in all public places on Maui. Social distancing of 6 feet between people must be maintained,” the organization advises.

The lighting of the banyan tree is a popular 23 year tradition for Historic Lahaina Town. Lahaina Restoration Foundation keeps this tradition alive and encourages the public to enjoy the lights and visit the shops and restaurants located throughout the town.

The Lahaina Banyan Tree’s limbs stretch over two thirds of an acre, and it stands over 60 feet tall. It is the largest banyan tree in the United States and the LRF says it is a “spectacular viewing experience when festooned with holiday lights,”