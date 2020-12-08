

A Florida man was arrested and charged with a Rules and Orders violation related to quarantine after arriving on Maui without a valid place of lodging or a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test, police said.

Dillon Rogers, 36, was arrested at around 11:07 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 7, after arriving at Kahului Airport from San Francisco.

Police say Rogers further did not have a return flight to the mainland scheduled.

As of Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:53 a.m., Rogers remained in custody with bail set at $2,000.

In Maui County, there are current travel restrictions and mask mandates.

“Please, remember, to avoid a fine or arrest, check the most current emergency proclamations issued by Governor David Ige and Mayor Michael Victorino, and other travel requirements at Hawaii.gov and Mauicounty.gov,” police said in a press release.