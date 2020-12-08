A 20-year-old Makawao man, Jordan Finau, turned himself in to the Wailuku Police station on Monday, Dec. 7, and was subsequently arrested on a grand jury indictment for second degree attempted murder, fourth degree criminal property damage and two counts of third degree assault, police said.

Police say the indictment stems from an incident that occurred on Nov. 27, 2020 at about 12:54 a.m., in Kīhei. Kīhei patrol officers responded to the “assault-type” case fronting an establishment and arrived to find the victim was an off-duty Maui Police Department officer.

The off-duty officer was transported by medics to Maui Memorial Medical Center where he was being treated for life threatening injuries sustained in the incident.

Police say further investigation revealed two additional assault victims in this case.

The investigation is ongoing.