Maui County will distribute holiday food boxes from Dec. 14 to 15 for qualified residents who received vouchers through Maui Economic Opportunity’s Hawaiʻi Emergency Laulima Partnership program.

The food box distribution is by voucher only; not a distribution for the general public. The vouchers were mailed last week and limited to one per address.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has affected many of our residents in many different ways. It is my hope that these food boxes may bring them cheer during this holiday season,” said Mayor Michael Victorino.

Recipients are asked to pick up their box at their respective location in Central Maui, South Maui, West Maui and Upcountry, during the date and time indicated on the voucher. The recipient’s name and mailing address should be written on the voucher and placed on the dashboard of their vehicle upon pick-up.

Everyone who received a voucher will have a reserved box.