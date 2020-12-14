Haleakalā National Park announced six entrance fee-free days in 2021. The entrance fee-free days do not include sunrise reservations or admittance to the park between the hours of 3 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Prior to coming to the park, visitors are encouraged to check the status of the park.

The six entrance fee-free days for 2021 are:

Active duty military, Veteran and Gold Star Families, and fourth grade students will continue to have free access. Discounted passes are available for senior citizens. Fifth grade students have been granted a reprieve through this academic year as some of last year’s fourth graders may have been unable to make full use of the Every Kid Outdoors Annual Fourth Grade Pass due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

SPONSORED VIDEO

For other visitors who love visiting our public lands, the annual $80 America the Beautiful National Parks and Federal Recreational Lands Pass is another option, which allows unlimited entrance to more than 2,000 federal recreation areas, including all national parks.

Visitors planning to view the sunrise at Haleakalā National Park must make sunrise viewing reservations for $1.00 in advance.

Other federal land management agencies offering their own fee-free days in 2021 include the US Fish & Wildlife Service, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, US Forest Service and US Army Corps of Engineers.