Six Acres Burned in Launiupoko, Fire Comes Within 50 Yards of Structure

December 14, 2020, 5:18 PM HST · Updated December 14, 6:52 PM
0 Comments
    A brush fire south of Kai Hele Kū Street and mauka of the Lahaina Bypass Road in the Launiupoko area of West Maui burned an estimated six acres at last report and came within 50 yards of a structure.

    The fire was first reported at 2:26 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.  As of 5 p.m., fire crews remained on the scene of the fire which was deemed under control at 4:20 p.m., but was not fully extinguished.

    Responding fire units include: Engine 3, Ladder 3 and Tanker 3 from Lahaina; Engine 11 from Nāpili; Tanker 10 from Kahului; and the department’s Air 1 helicopter, which conducted water drops throughout the afternoon.

    The fire department reports that there were no evacuations and no one was displaced by the fire.

    Mop up operations are ongoing.

    Launiupoko fire (12.14.20) PC: Janna Phillips

