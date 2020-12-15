A 34-year-old Oregon man was arrested on Maui on Monday, Dec. 14 for allegedly violating Rules and Orders pertaining to a quarantine violation.

Police say they were investigating a separate incident, when they found the man had left his listed residence, in violation of his quarantine.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The man had arrived on Maui from Seattle on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020, and was subject to quarantine until Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, according to police.

He was taken into custody without incident and his bail was set at $2,000.