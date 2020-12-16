Maui police responded to six burglaries, 11 vehicle thefts and six vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Dec. 6 to 12, 2020.

Burglaries decreased 25 percent from the week before when eight incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 120 percent from the week before when five incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 40 percent from the week before when 10 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

6 Burglaries

Kaunakakai:

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2:39 p.m.: 375 Kamehameha V Hwy., Kaunakakai at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Moloka ʻ i Education Center. Non-residential, forced entry.

i Education Center. Non-residential, forced entry. Sunday, Dec. 6, 5:50 p.m.: 200 block of Kolapa Pl., Kaunakakai. Residential, unlawful entry.

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8:30 p.m.: 271 Lamaloa Pl., Kaunakakai. Non-residential, unlawful entry.

Lānaʻi:

Friday, Dec. 11, 5:04 p.m.: 100 block of Lānaʻi Ave., Lānaʻi. Residential, attempted entry.

Pukalani:

Monday, Dec. 7, 10:30 p.m.: 200 block of Elilani St., Pukalani. Residential, forced entry.

Wailuku:

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 12:38 a.m.: 2000 block of Kaohu St., Wailuku. Residential, unlawful entry.

11 Vehicle Thefts

Haʻikū:

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 10:56 a.m.: Hāna Hwy., Haʻikū at Bamboo Forest Trail. Chevrolet, black.

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 11:59 a.m.: Hāna Hwy., Haʻikū at Bamboo Forest Trail. Jeep, silver.

Friday, Dec. 11, 5:19 p.m.: 13385 Hāna Hwy., Haʻikū. Jeep, grey.

Kahului:

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 7:45 a.m.: 110 S Puʻunēnē Ave., Kahului at Shell Aloha. Honda, grey.

Kaunakakai:

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 9:56 p.m.: 20 Kamehameha V Hwy., Kaunakakai at Molokaʻi Burger. Toyota, white.

Lahaina:

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 10:30 a.m.: Nākālele Point, Lahaina. Chevrolet, white.

Pukalani:

Sunday, Dec. 6, 5:00 p.m.: 200 block of Hololani St., Pukalani. Nissan, silver.

Waiheʻe:

Sunday, Dec. 6, 3:50 p.m.: 11600 Kahekili Hwy., Waiheʻe at Olivine Pools. Unknown.

Wailuku:

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 12:39 p.m.: Kepaniwai Park, Wailuku. Subaru, unknown color.

Friday, Dec. 11, 3:29 p.m.: 55 Mahalani St., Wailuku at MPD. Jeep, black.

Unknown:

Thursday, Dec. 10, 2:25 p.m.: Ford, white.

6 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8:45 a.m.: 200 block of Alamaha St., Kahului. Chevrolet, white.

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 9:49 a.m.: 700 block of Amala Pl., Kahului. Lincoln, continental.

Thursday, Dec. 10, 11:00 a.m.: 100 block of Wākea St., Kahului. Vehicle Prod Grp; “VPG” Troy, MI Multi-purp Pass Vehicle, white.

Thursday, Dec. 10, 5:08 p.m.: 95 Kāne St., Kahului at Family Life Center. Toyota, blue.

Lahaina:

Monday, Dec. 7, 2:46 p.m.: 640 Front St., Lahaina at Banyan Apts. Kaitong Motorcyle, black.

Wailuku: