The Waikīkī Brewing Company Lahaina at the Outlets of Maui announced it is fully certified for onsite brewing and is fully operational for table service.

The restaurant and specialty brewpub opened its doors in Lahaina in July of 2020 and have been developing a brewing program that supports the demands of social distancing and safe bar practices.

“The Maui destination restaurant and social dining experience has no doubt been transformed in the past few months and Outlets of Maui is eager to welcome back guests and showcase their newest oceanfront drinking and dining hotspots,” a press release from the Outlets of Maui read.

With the brewing component now fully in place, the restaurant is eager to introduce pairing menus to bring the fullness of the brewpub experience to Lahaina.

“The experience of enjoying a perfectly aged ale or lager brewed onsite, with the brewmaster sharing small details that set the brew apart from what you might find at any mainland ale house cannot be overstated,” said Joe Lorenzen, Waikīkī Brewing Company’s new master brewer.

“There is a careful balance in blending bold hops with the delicate high notes of any ale, and we try to bring that unique balance together in harmony much the same way you find the natural elements blending together on Maui. We are lucky to be part of the island culture and want to bring that perfect blend to share with our guests.”

Waikīkī Brewing Company joined Outlets of Maui as part of the center’s expanding dining and entertainment category in 2020.

The restaurant is open Monday through Thursday at 10:30 a.m. and offers dining for lunch, dinner and happy hours daily until 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday mornings the brewpub opens early at 8 a.m. broadcasting games for sports fans with expanded hours until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.