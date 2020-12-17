The Department of Finance Lahaina Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing office is closed for 10 days, beginning immediately today, after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19.

The employee is asymptomatic and self-quarantining. Other Lahaina office employees are also under self-quarantine and will be contacted by the Department of Health. Additionally, members of the public who were serviced by the employee will be contacted by the Health Department.

“I thank the Department of Finance and its Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing for taking immediate action to close this office for the health and safety of our employees and the general public,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a press release. “We will monitor the health of everyone closely, and the facility will be disinfected and sanitized thoroughly. We continue to remind everyone to diligently follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing face masks, watching physical distancing and washing hands frequently.”

Members of the public who visited the Lahaina office this week are asked to monitor themselves for symptoms and consider getting tested for COVID-19 and/or consulting with their healthcare provider.

Free testing is available through the County’s community testing programs. No insurance or payment is needed. To register for a free test, visit https://minitmed.com/pre-register-maui-covid-19. The County’s Lahaina testing facility is open Mondays and Thursdays. The Kīhei facility is open Tuesdays and Fridays, and the Kahului facility is open Wednesdays and Saturdays. Additionally, all sites will be open at the same time on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

West Maui residents who need vehicle registration renewals may do so online or visit the kiosk at Lahaina Cannery Mall Safeway store. For in-person service, customers may go to other County of Maui DMVL offices.

The Maui County Service Center is located at the Maui Mall Shopping Center in Kahului and the Kīhei DMVL office, located next to the Kihei Aquatic Center off of Līpoa Street. Those offices are open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

For more information, call DMVL at 270-7363.