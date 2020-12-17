Children are invited to enter the 10th annual and free 2021 Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest for kids. Youth, ages 4-15, can submit multiple drawings of dream cars through Jan. 31, 2021.

What imaginative vehicle will your kids dream up?

Each year, the Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest sends out a call for artwork submissions, which are received and entered into one of three age groups: Category 1 (4-7 years); Category 2 (8-11 years); and Category 3 (12-15 years). Judging takes place within each age group to choose the best in terms of uniqueness of concept, artistry of concept and execution of concept.

Two sisters – Grace and Lynn Sun – were among last year’s U.S. Winners of the Toyota Dream Car USA Art Contest. Each girl each took an artistic approach to their drawings unique to their interests, guided by contrasting realms and even using different medium.

“Because I love to read fantasy and fiction stories, my dream car design included imaginary objects and landscapes,” said 9-year-old Grace, an aspiring writer and illustrator who drew The Jellyfish Car. In comparison, 11-year-old Lynn drew The Eco Car, saying her “designs are inspired by many everyday objects – mainly, any object with unique features.” Her dream career is to be a designer when she grows up.

For more details, go to toyotadreamcarusa.com and you can find images to use at toyotadreamcarusa.com/media- toolkit.

Teachers may download the free K-12 lesson plan on car design from the website. View animated Dream Car videos for use in the classroom on the YouTube Channel.