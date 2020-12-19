Live @ the MACC presents a free live streaming concert from The Maui Pops Orchestra at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 20. The orchestra will be performing holiday tunes including White Christmas, The Christmas Song, Winter Wonderland and Mele Kalikimaka.

Under the baton of music director James Durham, members of the Maui Pops Orchestra will ring in the holiday season with their festive virtual concert, live from the Castle Theater stage.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Celebrate the holiday season in style from home or wherever you are with your mobile device! Nobody offers such a wonderful collection of holiday favorites like the Maui Pops,” a press release from the Maui Arts & Cultural Center read.

The Live @ the MACC series is made possible by the support of the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development. The series is designed to bring much needed opportunities for many of Hawai‘i’s performing artists and art forms in a combination of live/virtual or safe/live-in-person events that meet or exceed current CDC guidelines.