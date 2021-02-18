A A A























A blessing ceremony was held today, marking the official start of construction for the new Wailuku Parking Structure, which will replace the current Wailuku Municipal Parking Lot.

The new four-level parking structure will feature a total of 428 parking stalls, EV charging stations, high ceilings and lighting for better visibility, two elevators, and it will be ADA compliant. The facility was also designed to support farmers markets and festivals on the ground level.

“After decades of planning to revitalize Wailuku Town, it’s great to see that construction is finally starting,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “This parking structure will double capacity of the Wailuku Municipal Parking Lot, and so it will be much more convenient for us to support our local Wailuku businesses. Having convenient, central parking will help Wailuku Town grow into an arts and heritage district with Iao Theater and surrounding historic buildings at its heart. Wailuku is on its way to restoring its former glory.”

Construction of the new parking structure will occur in two phases. The access driveway from Market Street and connections into the businesses surrounding the parking lot will be developed in the initial phase while leaving a portion of the municipal parking lot in operation. This will reduce the amount of time the municipal lot is impacted and will maintain as much public parking as possible during construction.



The entire Municipal Parking Lot will be closed upon the completion of the initial phase of work. This is currently anticipated to occur in late June/early July 2021. The new parking structure is anticipated to be completed in June of 2022. For the latest construction updates, a list of parking locations, and information on the County’s free shuttle transportation to/from Wailuku, visit www.WailukuLive.com.



Hawaiian Dredging Construction Company is the general contractor and Dowling Company will serve as the construction manager.

Mayor Victorino said there are many people to thank for helping to make the project a reality. “First, the County Council for their financial commitment to this project; the Maui Redevelopment Agency and the Project Advisory Committee for their hundreds of volunteer hours to ensure the community interest was honored; Ferraro Choi and Associates for their flexible and creative design; and the more than 2,500 community members who participated in the design process in one way or another. We appreciate everyone’s patience during this construction period, but it will be worth the wait.”