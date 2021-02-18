Maui News
A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for the Island of Maui.
The state Department of Health Clean Water Branch says heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.
According to the advisory, the public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff “due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris.”
Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown, the public is advised to stay out.
