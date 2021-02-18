A A A

A 32-year-old Rhode Island woman was arrested on Maui on Wednesday for alleged violation of rules and orders related to travel quarantine.

Police say Lindsay Jones arrived on Maui on Feb. 17 from Colorado without a negative pre-travel COVID-19 test from an approved facility. The woman was reported to have left her approved quarantine location, according to Maui police.

Jones was transported to the Wailuku Police Station without incident, and posted $2,0000 bail.

Police say the woman voluntarily elected to leave Maui and flew to San Francisco on Thursday, Feb. 18.