Cesar Gaxiola, Executive Director, J. Walter Cameron Center. Courtesy photo.

The J. Walter Cameron Center received a $500 grant from the Haynes Family Fund administered by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

Cameron Center Executive Director Cesar Gaxiola accepted the grant and thanked the family fund and the foundation.

“Nonprofit agencies have taken immense hits to their funding and their very survival during this pandemic,” said Gaxiola.

“It will take committed donors such as these to help rebuild nonprofit agencies on Maui to their former strength and their ability to partner with the public and private sectors. This donation is one more step on that difficult road to full recovery.”

To support the Cameron Center and the work of 18 non-profit agencies visit their website.