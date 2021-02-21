Maui Business

J. Walter Cameron Center Receives Grant from the Haynes Family Fund

February 21, 2021, 8:49 AM HST
* Updated February 21, 8:51 AM
3 Comments
A
A
A

Cesar Gaxiola, Executive Director, J. Walter Cameron Center. Courtesy photo.

The J. Walter Cameron Center received a $500 grant from the Haynes Family Fund administered by the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation.

Cameron Center Executive Director Cesar Gaxiola accepted the grant and thanked the family fund and the foundation.

 “Nonprofit agencies have taken immense hits to their funding and their very survival during this pandemic,” said Gaxiola.

 “It will take committed donors such as these to help rebuild nonprofit agencies on Maui to their former strength and their ability to partner with the public and private sectors. This donation is one more step on that difficult road to full recovery.”

To support the Cameron Center and the work of 18 non-profit agencies visit their website.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (3)
Trending Now
1UPDATE: 26-Year-Old California Woman Dies in East Maui Flash Flood at Waioka 2Mainland Couple Grants $400,000 to Help Grand Wailea Workers on Maui 3Rhode Island Woman Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Rules and Orders 4Ex-Boyfriend Arrested on Allegations of Kidnapping, Attempted Murder on Lānaʻi 5Feb. 19, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 50 New Cases (22 O‘ahu, 22 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i Island, 4 Out-of-State); 2 Deaths 6Maui Tourists Will Find Most Activities Available and Businesses Open, But With Limitations