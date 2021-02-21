A A A

Note: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30)

Lahaina:

Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 4.7 and 6.9, Honoapiʻilani Highway and Māʻalaea Boat Harbor Road, on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of rumble strips and striping work.

Lahaina:

Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, through Thursday, Feb. 25, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscape maintenance.

Piʻilani Highway (Route 31)

Kīhei:

Single lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 7.2, North Kīhei Road and Wailea Ike Drive, on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for pavement striping and rumble strip work.

Kīhei:

Right lane closure on Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1.8, Kūlanihākoʻi Street, on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for installation of temporary traffic signal.

Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32)

Wailuku:

Right lane closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 2, South Kāne Street, on Monday, Feb. 22, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for power line upgrades.

Main Street (Route 32)

Wailuku:

Single lane closure on Main Street (Route 32) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.9, N High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360)

Pāʻia:

Right lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in the eastbound direction near mile marker 6.5, near Pāʻia Mini-Bypass Road, on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree trimming work.

Haʻikū:

Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) in the eastbound direction between mile markers 12 and 12.8, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park, on Monday, Feb. 22, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation work and vegetation removal.

Maui Veterans “Mokulele” Highway (Route 311)

Kahului:

Right lane closure on Maui Veterans “Mokulele” Highway (Route 311) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.3, S Puʻunēnē Avenue and Hoʻokele Street, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500)

Kahului:

Right lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 1.1, West Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Airport Access Road, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, through Friday, Feb. 26, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.