February 22, 2021, 1:44 PM HST
* Updated February 22, 2:00 PM
Tents used in the filming of Temptatio Island on Maui were donated to four Kīhei schools, including Lokelani Intermediate, for use as outdoor classrooms during the COVID-19 pandemic: Photo Courtesy: Rep. Tina Wildbergerʻs Office

Trade Winds Productions/USA Network, which filmed Temptation Island on Maui, has donated six 20- by 30-foot tents to Kīhei Schools to provide additional ventilated and shaded outdoor safe space for in-person classes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last summer, Trade Winds Productions/USA Network filmed Temptation Island at the Andaz and on location around Maui, demonstrating how getting back to work could be done safely with robust testing and a quarantine plan, according to a news release from the office of state Representative Tina Wildberger.

The project brought jobs to South Maui and an estimated $8 million boost to the local local economy, the release stated.  

The tents were donated to Kamali‘i Elementary, Kīhei Charter School, Kīhei Elementary and Lokelani Intermediate. Kīhei Ice Inc. is covering the cost of installation. 

Rep. Wildberger and Councilmember Kelly King worked with Film Producer Troy Norton to bring this investment to the community.

“The Kīhei Community extends its appreciation to The Film Industry’s interest in bringing their productions and benevolence to South Maui,” the release said.

