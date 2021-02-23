Maui News

Hawai‘i To Receive Nearly $14 Million To Improve Public Housing

February 23, 2021, 5:01 AM HST
3 Comments
US Sen. Brian Schatz. Courtesy photo.

The Hawai‘i Public Housing Authority will receive a $13,862,820 grant to repair and renovate public housing in Hawai‘i.

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i) who serves as a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, made the announcement today. He said, “Everyone deserves a safe, affordable place to call home. This federal funding will help us repair and maintain homes for thousands of Hawai’i families living in public housing.”

This grant, which comes from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Capital Fund, will be used for modernizing appliances and other interior features, addressing outstanding health and safety issues, ensuring compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act requirements, and repairing vacant units.

More than 4,300 families across Hawai‘i live in federal public housing units that could receive funding from this grant.

