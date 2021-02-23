A A A

Maui police responded to seven burglaries, 14 vehicle thefts and eight vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Feb. 7 – 13, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases did not change from the week before when seven incidents were also reported. Vehicle thefts increased 75 percent from the week before when eight incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins did not change from the week before when eight incidents were also reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

7 Burglaries

Kahului:

Monday, Feb. 8, 8:31 a.m.: Kaʻahumanu Ave. / Wahinepio Ave., Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 8:43 a.m.: 820 Kaʻahumanu Ave., Kahului at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Hospitality Academy. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kīhei:

Monday, Feb. 8, 7:33 a.m.: 2625 Wai Wai Place, Kīhei. Non-residential, forced entry.

Thursday, Feb. 11, 10:17 p.m.: 800 block of Māhealani St., Kīhei. Residential, unlawful entry.

Makawao:

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2:59 p.m.: 1000 block of Makawao Ave., Makawao. Residential, unlawful entry.

Pukalani:

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 4:27 p.m.: 100 block of ʻAlohi Place, Pukalani. Residential, forced entry.

Waiehu:

Thursday, Feb. 11, 9:12 a.m.: 600 block of Waka Place, Waiehu. Residential, unlawful entry.

14 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului:

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 7:14 a.m.: 1-100 S Papa Ave., Kahului. Toyota, silver.

Thursday, Feb. 11, 1:50 p.m.: 1 Kahului Airport Road, Kahului at Kahului Airport. Chrysler, white.

Thursday, Feb. 11, 2:46 p.m.: 101 Airport Access Road, Kahului at Avis Rent-A-Car Kahului. Jeep, grey.

Kīhei:

Sunday, Feb. 7, 1:26 p.m.: 6600 Mākena Alanui, Kīhei at “Big Beach.” Toyota, silver.

Monday, Feb. 8, 11:13 a.m.: 100 block of Kanani Road, Kīhei. Volkswagen, silver.

Monday, Feb. 8, 5:30 p.m.: 100 block of Wālua Place, Kīhei. Ford, red.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 3:25 p.m.: 800 block of Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Nissan, grey.

Kula:

Monday, Feb. 8, 8:18 p.m.: Waipoli Road, Kula at Waipoli. Nissan, black.

Lahaina:

Monday, Feb. 8, 4:03 p.m.: 675 Wharf St., Lahaina at Lahaina Harbor. Nissan, black.

Māʻalaea:

Sunday, Feb. 7, 10:17 a.m.: Honoapiʻilani Highway, Māʻalaea at MM 30-34 Area of Windmills. Nissan, black.

Pukalani:

Friday, Feb. 12, 4:01 p.m.: 300 block of Elilani St., Pukalani. Ford, grey.

Waiheʻe:

Sunday, Feb. 7, 4:14 p.m.: 3400 block of Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe. Jeep, grey.

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 6:56 p.m.: Kahekili Highway, Waiheʻe. Jeep, grey.

Wailuku:

Tuesday, Feb. 9, 1:22 p.m.: 2100 block of Wells St., Wailuku. Chevrolet, white.

8 Vehicle Break-ins

Kāʻanapali:

Thursday, Feb. 11, 10:05 a.m.: 300 block of Oka Kope St., Kāʻanapali. Kubota Tractor Corp., orange.

Kahului:

Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2:49 p.m.: 100 block of Kahului Beach Road, Kahului. Honda, black.

Kapalua:

Friday, Feb. 12, 11:35 p.m.: 1-100 Keoawa Place, Kapalua. Polaris, dark green.

Kīhei:

Thursday, Feb. 11, 8:48 a.m.: 700 block of S Kīhei Road, Kīhei. Nissan, grey.

Lahaina:

Monday, Feb. 8, 9:55 a.m.: 1-100 block of Kenui St., Lahaina. Nissan, black.

Makawao:

Monday, Feb. 8, 4:43 p.m.: Baldwin Ave. / Ike Drive, Makawao. Toyota, grey.

Spreckelsville:

Monday, Feb. 8, 4:59 p.m.: 1-100 Ulupua Place, Spreckelsville. Golf cart.

Wailuku: