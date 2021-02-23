A A A

At the Maui Metropolitan Planning Organization’s virtual town hall about its Vision Zero Action Plan, featured speakers from Oregon and the Big Island will discuss lessons learned from their agencies’ road safety efforts.

The Vision Zero Network seeks to eliminate all traffic fatalities and severe injuries nationwide — while increasing safe, healthy, equitable mobility for all.

The Maui virtual town Hall will be Feb. 25 at 4 pm via Zoom. To register for the free town hall and to get a copy of Maui’s draft action plan, go to mauimpo.org.

Matt Rodrigues, Public Works Director from the City of Eugene, OR, will share key lessons from his city’s Vision Zero Initiative, and Natasha Soriano, Transportation Planner from the County of Hawai’i, will share takeaways from the Big Island’s Vision Zero Action Plan.

The Vision Zero Maui event will also demonstrate collaboration and support from Federal, State and County governments, featuring remarks from US Sen. Brian Schatz, Gov. David Ige and Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino.