Waiheʻe brush fire. (2.24.21) PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia. Scroll down for more images sent in by Maui Now readers.

Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire mauka of the Kahekili Highway in Waiheʻe. The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

At 5:16 p.m. witnesses told Maui Now that the fire continues to push North along the Ridgeline and has moved approximately 200 yards further in the last 15 minutes.

Heavy smoke was visible from the Central Maui area and flames were seen by nearby residents earlier this afternoon. The firefighting operation includes ground crews and air assets.

At around 4:20 p.m., witnesses said two helicopters were conducting water drops in an effort to contain the fire that appeared to be increasing in size and was advancing mauka.

The fire was located in an area of heavy brush including tall cane grass and trees.

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

