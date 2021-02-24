Maui News

Updates: Waihe‘e Brush Fire

By Wendy Osher
 February 24, 2021, 4:07 PM HST
* Updated February 24, 5:33 PM
A
A
A

Waiheʻe brush fire. (2.24.21) PC: Gaylord Paul Garcia. Scroll down for more images sent in by Maui Now readers.

Maui fire crews are on the scene of a brush fire mauka of the Kahekili Highway in Waiheʻe. The fire was reported shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

At 5:16 p.m. witnesses told Maui Now that the fire continues to push North along the Ridgeline and has moved approximately 200 yards further in the last 15 minutes.

Heavy smoke was visible from the Central Maui area and flames were seen by nearby residents earlier this afternoon. The firefighting operation includes ground crews and air assets.

At around 4:20 p.m., witnesses said two helicopters were conducting water drops in an effort to contain the fire that appeared to be increasing in size and was advancing mauka.

The fire was located in an area of heavy brush including tall cane grass and trees.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

*Check back for updates, which will be posted as they become available.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

If you have images of news happening on Maui, send them to [email protected]

  • Waiheʻe brush fire. (2.24.21) PC: Ty Fausett
  • Waiheʻe brush fire. (2.24.21) PC: Ty Fausett
  • Waiheʻe brush fire. (2.24.21) PC: Ty Fausett
  • Waiheʻe brush fire. (2.24.21) PC: Ty Fausett
  • Waiheʻe brush fire. (2.24.21) PC: Ty Fausett
  • Waiheʻe brush fire. (2.24.21) PC: Ty Fausett
  • Waiheʻe brush fire. (2.24.21) PC: Ty Fausett
  • Waiheʻe brush fire. (2.24.21) PC: Ty Fausett
  • Waiheʻe brush fire. (2.24.21) PC: Ty Fausett
  • Waiheʻe brush fire. (2.24.21) PC: Ty Fausett
  • Waiheʻe brush fire. (2.24.21) PC: Ty Fausett
 Wendy Osher
Wendy Osher leads the Maui Now news team. She is also the news voice of parent company, Pacific Media Group, having served more than 20 years as News Director for the company’s six Maui radio stations.
Read Full Bio
E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Suspect from Traffic Stop Arrested, Police Open Fire During Run-In 2Maui Health Expected to Re-Open Registry for First Dose Priority Group Appointments Soon 3South Dakota Visitor Arrested on Maui for Alleged Violation of Rules Relating to Quarantine 4Feb. 23, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 47 New Cases (27 O‘ahu, 17 Maui, 3 Out-of-State) 5Bill Seeks Reimbursement for Rescue of Hikers who Enter Prohibited Areas 6Letters: Maui Residents Discuss Outsourcing Prisoners, Alcohol Tax, Tourism & Post Office Rats