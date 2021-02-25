Maui News
50 mph Gusts Forecast for Maui and Hawai‘i Counties
The National Weather Service is forecasting 20 to 30 mph winds with localized gusts up to 50 mph in Maui and Hawaiʻi Counties.
The advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, for Kahoʻolawe, Molokaʻi and parts of Maui and Hawaiʻi Island.
structures, trees, and causing localized power outages.
The public is advised to use extra caution when driving, avoid walking under trees and secure loose outdoor objects.
