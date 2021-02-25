Maui News

Hawaiian Airlines Keeps On-Time Record for 17th Straight Year

February 25, 2021, 10:05 AM HST
18 Comments
A
A
A

HA A321neo. Courtesy photo: Hawaiian Airlines

For the 17th consecutive year, Hawaiian Airlines had the best on-time performance record with 87.5 percent of its flights arriving on time last year, according to the US Department of Transportation.

The airline began its on-time performance streak in 2004, holding on to it’s spot as the nation’s most punctual carrier in 2020, even amid challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team members for overcoming the most challenging year in our industry’s history to ensure our guests continued to enjoy our leading on-time reliability,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “My mahalo goes out to each member of our ‘ohana for their dedication to our guests during these exceptionally trying times.”

In 2020, as a result of suppressed demand and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian operated a reduced flight network and suspended most of its international routes.

As the state of Hawai‘i reopens for travel, Hawaiian has gradually resumed nonstop service connecting the islands with 16 US gateway cities, more than any other airline, and restarted flights between Honolulu and Japan and South Korea.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

In March and April, Hawaiian will launch four new North America routes, including nonstop service between Honolulu and Austin, Ontario and Orlando, as well as daily nonstop service between Long Beach and Maui.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments (18)
Trending Now
1Updates: Waihe‘e Brush Fire Burns 7 Acres, 100% Contained 2Suspect from Traffic Stop Arrested, Police Open Fire During Run-In 3Feb. 24, 2021 COVID-19 Update: 50 New Cases (16 O‘ahu, 24 Maui, 2 Hawai‘i, 1 Kaua‘i, 7 Out-of-State); 4 Deaths 4Bill Seeks Reimbursement for Rescue of Hikers who Enter Prohibited Areas 5Maui Health Aims to Administer 3,000 First Dose Vaccinations Next Week 6Maui Health Expected to Re-Open Registry for First Dose Priority Group Appointments Soon