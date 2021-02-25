A A A

HA A321neo. Courtesy photo: Hawaiian Airlines

For the 17th consecutive year, Hawaiian Airlines had the best on-time performance record with 87.5 percent of its flights arriving on time last year, according to the US Department of Transportation.

The airline began its on-time performance streak in 2004, holding on to it’s spot as the nation’s most punctual carrier in 2020, even amid challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I couldn’t be prouder of our team members for overcoming the most challenging year in our industry’s history to ensure our guests continued to enjoy our leading on-time reliability,” said Peter Ingram, president and CEO at Hawaiian Airlines. “My mahalo goes out to each member of our ‘ohana for their dedication to our guests during these exceptionally trying times.”

In 2020, as a result of suppressed demand and travel restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Hawaiian operated a reduced flight network and suspended most of its international routes.

As the state of Hawai‘i reopens for travel, Hawaiian has gradually resumed nonstop service connecting the islands with 16 US gateway cities, more than any other airline, and restarted flights between Honolulu and Japan and South Korea.

In March and April, Hawaiian will launch four new North America routes, including nonstop service between Honolulu and Austin, Ontario and Orlando, as well as daily nonstop service between Long Beach and Maui.