Maui Surf Forecast for February 26, 2021
HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES
|Shores
|Today
|Saturday
|Surf
|Surf
|AM
|PM
|AM
|PM
|North Facing
|3-5
|2-4
|2-4
|3-5
|West Facing
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|0-2
|South Facing
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|3-5
|East Facing
|9-12
|9-12
|8-12
|7-10
|Weather
|Mostly sunny. Scattered showers.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|East winds around 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:48 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:29 PM HST.
|Weather
|Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers.
|Low Temperature
|In the mid 60s.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Weather
|Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms.
|High Temperature
|Around 80.
|Winds
|Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.
|
|Sunrise
|6:47 AM HST.
|Sunset
|6:30 PM HST.
Swell Summary
A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island through 6 AM Monday. Strong trade winds will maintain advisory level surf along east facing shores through the first half of next week.
A series of small overlapping northwest swells will move through the area into next week, with surf remaining below advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. Trade wind swell continues to provide some small surf along south facing shores. A small swell from the southern hemisphere will also continue through Saturday.
NORTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ENE wind swell.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.
SOUTH SHORE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with WNW winds less than 5mph.
WEST SIDE
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 25-30mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 20-25mph.
