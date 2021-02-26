Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for February 26, 2021

February 26, 2021, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Lissette Ivy-Jacob

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES










Shores
Today
Saturday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
3-5
2-4
2-4
3-5 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
9-12
9-12
8-12
7-10 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
East winds around 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.4 feet 08:56 AM HST.




High 1.4 feet 02:02 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:29 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
In the mid 60s. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.5 feet 08:07 PM HST.




High 2.5 feet 03:03 AM HST.
















SATURDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

                            slight chance of thunderstorms. 		




High Temperature
Around 80. 




Winds
Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.3 feet 09:21 AM HST.




High 1.6 feet 02:44 PM HST.











Sunrise
6:47 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:30 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island through 6 AM Monday. Strong trade winds will maintain advisory level surf along east facing shores through the first half of next week. 


A series of small overlapping northwest swells will move through the area into next week, with surf remaining below advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. Trade wind swell continues to provide some small surf along south facing shores. A small swell from the southern hemisphere will also continue through Saturday. 




NORTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Waist to chest high ENE wind swell.



				  Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 


				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with WNW winds less than 5mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 25-30mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 20-25mph. 




