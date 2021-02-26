A A A

Shores Today Saturday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 3-5 2-4 2-4 3-5 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5 East Facing 9-12 9-12 8-12 7-10

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature Around 80. Winds East winds around 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.4 feet 08:56 AM HST. High 1.4 feet 02:02 PM HST. Sunrise 6:48 AM HST. Sunset 6:29 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the mid 60s. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.5 feet 08:07 PM HST. High 2.5 feet 03:03 AM HST.

SATURDAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. High Temperature Around 80. Winds Northeast winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.3 feet 09:21 AM HST. High 1.6 feet 02:44 PM HST. Sunrise 6:47 AM HST. Sunset 6:30 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for east facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island through 6 AM Monday. Strong trade winds will maintain advisory level surf along east facing shores through the first half of next week.

A series of small overlapping northwest swells will move through the area into next week, with surf remaining below advisory levels along exposed north and west facing shores. Trade wind swell continues to provide some small surf along south facing shores. A small swell from the southern hemisphere will also continue through Saturday.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with E winds 25-30mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with NNW winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting NW 5-10mph in the afternoon. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with WNW winds less than 5mph.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with E winds 25-30mph. Clean conditions for the afternoon as the winds lighten to 20-25mph.