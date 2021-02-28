Maui News

$70 Million Secured for Honolulu Rail Project in New COVID-19 Relief Bill

February 28, 2021, 8:21 AM HST
A
A
A

File 2019. PC: honolulurailtransit.org

US Senator Brian Schatz (D-Hawai‘i), helped secure $70 million for the Honolulu Rail Transit Project. The new federal funding will help the City and County of Honolulu pay for a portion of its share of the cost of the project, making up for the loss in tax revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Schatz, who chairs the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development said, “Our goal here was to help the City pay for part of its share by covering the loss in local tax revenue caused by the pandemic. This provides some relief, but HART and the City must still come up with a workable financial plan and get this project up and running for the people of Honolulu.”

With the City and County of Honolulu facing a significant tax revenue shortfall due to the pandemic, Schatz worked with House leaders and pushed to include federal funding that would help the City make up for the tax loss and keep the rail project on track.

The Schatz provision was included in the COVID-19 relief package passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday. The Senate is expected to consider the House bill this week.

E-Mail Newsletters Receive daily or weekly updates via e-mail. Subscribe Now
News Alerts Breaking news alerts on your mobile device. Get the App

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1106 Additional COVID-19 Cases in Hawai‘i: Higher Case Count Partially Due to Lab Reporting Issue on Maui 2Maui’s Puamana Remains Closed Indefinitely for Erosion Hazards, Protection of Hawaiian Burials 3Two Pilots Rescued from Downed Aircraft Off Lāna‘i; Witness From Another Plane Describes Seeing the Distressed Craft Hitting the Water 4Pair of Aquarium Fishers Fined Record $272,000 for Illegal Harvest in Kona 5Volcano Watch — When Will Mauna Loa Erupt Next? 650 mph Gusts Forecast for Maui and Hawai‘i Counties