Fire Destroys Shed in Kīhei, One Person Treated for Burns

February 28, 2021, 10:28 AM HST
A small shed was destroyed by a fire on Noe Street in Kīhei on Saturday night, fire officials said.

No one was displaced, but a male individual was transported to the hospital for treatment of burns suffered in the incident. His condition was not immediately available.

The fire was reported at 8:45 p.m. and was extinguished at 11 p.m. on Feb. 27, according to department reports.

The exterior 8 x 10 shed was fully involved upon arrival and resulting in $2,500 damage to the structure and $2,500 to its contents. There was no damage or spread to the primary structure, according to Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro.

Units responding to the scene included Engine 6 from Kīhei, and Engine 14 and Ladder 14 from Wailea.

Maui Fire. File photo by Wendy Osher.
