MFD Search at Waikamoi in East Maui. PC: March 1, 2021 Maui Fire Department.

Maui fire crews recovered the body of a visitor reported missing on Saturday evening. The man was found at around 10:15 a.m. on Sunday, about 50 yards offshore where Waikamoi Stream enters the ocean. The search for a second missing hiker continues today.

The department’s Air 1 helicopter and Rescue Boat 10 are deployed along with emergency callback personnel to assist in the search.

The visitors, both men in their 20s from California, were reporting missing by another member of their group at around 5:11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27.

The department continues to urge the public to stay away from the area due to the potential for dangerous conditions and to allow searchers room to operate as effectively as possible.

Maui Fire Services Chief Rylan Yatsushiro says rescue crews reported heavy rains, flooding and flash flooding in the area, as well as a flash flood watch that was in effect from National Weather Service at the time.

