US Sen. Brian Schatz. Courtesy photo.

US Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI) and US Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-VA) today reintroduced the Federal Adjustment of Income Rates (FAIR) Act, a bill that would provide federal employees with a 3.2 percent pay increase in 2022. A co-sponsor of the bill is US Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI).



“Federal workers play a critical role in our everyday lives – caring for our veterans, fighting the pandemic through medical research, and cutting our Social Security checks,” Sen. Schatz said. “These hardworking public servants deserve a raise. Our bill gives federal employees a 3.2 percent pay increase to help make up for the paychecks they’ve lost because of furloughs and pay freezes over the past few years.”



Over the last 10 years, federal employees have been subjected to government shutdowns, furloughs and pay freezes that have disrupted their pay. By offering federal employees across the country a 3.2 percent raise, the FAIR Act will help restore lost wages. Schatz and Connolly have introduced similar legislation in the last two Congresses.



Randy Erwin, National President of the National Federation of Federal Employees (NFFE), said: “NFFE welcomes the introduction of the 2021 FAIR Act in the Senate. … Federal employees have endured much over the last few years, from paltry annual pay increases to additional financial challenges because of the COVID pandemic. Federal families are hurting just as much as the rest of America, and when a million or more federal workers do not get a pay increase to offset rising costs, communities all over the country feel it, too.”



Tony Reardon, National President of the National Treasury Employees Union (NTEU), said: “Each year federal employees struggle to keep up with rising costs in health care, housing and higher education. The bill would provide a much-needed average 3.2 percent increase to our nation’s frontline workforce and would be a solid start to bringing federal pay up to the level it should be.”



Everett Kelley, National President of the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), said: “During the last year, federal employees have continued to work on the front lines of a global pandemic that has taken the lives of over 500,000 fellow Americans, selflessly serving our veterans and active duty military, protecting our skies and borders, providing relief to victims of natural disasters, and ensuring the safety of our food, air and water. In addition to restoring living standards and helping retain and recruit high-quality federal workers, the FAIR Act will show these front-line heroes how much they are valued and respected for their work, the hardships they have endured, and the steadfast loyalty they have demonstrated to the American public.”



The bill’s co-sponsors include: Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), Ben Cardin (D-MD), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Mark Warner (D-VA), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), Jeff Merkley (D-OR) and Bernie Sanders (I-VT).



Text of the legislation is available here.