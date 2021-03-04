A A A

Shores Today Friday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 9-12 9-12 10-14 10-14 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 1-3 1-3 1-3 1-3 East Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 3-5

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.1 feet 11:58 AM HST. Sunrise 6:43 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature In the lower 60s. Winds East winds around 10 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.7 feet 07:48 PM HST. Low 1.2 feet 01:42 AM HST. High 1.3 feet 04:44 AM HST.

FRIDAY Weather Partly sunny. Showers likely. High Temperature In the upper 70s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 0.0 feet 12:49 PM HST. Sunrise 6:42 AM HST. Sunset 6:32 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf heights remains below High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold across all shores this morning. A bump in east shoreline surf will occur late Friday night into the weekend as trade wind swell increases and an arriving north swell wrap fills in. A northwest swell will continue to fill today, peaking at or just below HSA threshold along north and west-facing shores late today into Friday. A secondary, reinforcing north swell will arrive Friday night and, in addition to the returning trade wind swell wrap, may boost north facing shore surf heights to, or slightly above, HSA heights Friday into Saturday and slowly diminish Sunday. A small, long-period southwest swell will fill in tomorrow, providing a small bump in south shore surf, and slowly decline through the weekend.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon.