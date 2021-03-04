Maui Surf

Shores
Today
Friday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
9-12
9-12
10-14
10-14 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
1-3
1-3
1-3
1-3 




East Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
3-5 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds 10 to 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.1 feet 11:58 AM HST. 











Sunrise
6:43 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy until 12 AM, then mostly

                            cloudy. Scattered showers. 		




Low Temperature
In the lower 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 10 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.7 feet 07:48 PM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 01:42 AM HST.




High 1.3 feet 04:44 AM HST.
















FRIDAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Showers likely. 




High Temperature
In the upper 70s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
Low 0.0 feet 12:49 PM HST. 











Sunrise
6:42 AM HST. 




Sunset
6:32 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf heights remains below High Surf Advisory (HSA) threshold across all shores this morning. A bump in east shoreline surf will occur late Friday night into the weekend as trade wind swell increases and an arriving north swell wrap fills in. A northwest swell will continue to fill today, peaking at or just below HSA threshold along north and west-facing shores late today into Friday. A secondary, reinforcing north swell will arrive Friday night and, in addition to the returning trade wind swell wrap, may boost north facing shore surf heights to, or slightly above, HSA heights Friday into Saturday and slowly diminish Sunday. A small, long-period southwest swell will fill in tomorrow, providing a small bump in south shore surf, and slowly decline through the weekend. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 10-15mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting ENE 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




