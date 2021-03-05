A A A

(L-R): Trio Greg Sardinha, Tsun-Hui Hung and Jeff Peterson, known collectively as “Across the Sea,” will perform a streamed concert March 6 as part of the Live @ the MACC series. Photo Courtesy: MACC

The Maui Arts & Cultural Center continues its Live @ the MACC series of streaming concerts March 6 with the Oʻahu-based trio “Across the Sea,” featuring slack key artist Jeff Peterson, accompanied by steel guitarist Greg Sardinha and Tsun-Hui Hung on the erhu.

To stream the concert, which begins at 7:30 pm, log onto MauiArts.org or view it on the MACCʻs Facebook or YouTube page.

Peterson is unique among ki hō‘alu guitarists, in addition to his mastery of slack key techniques. He has had extensive formal training in the traditions of European and American classical and jazz guitar.

Sardinha is one of the foremost Hawaiian steel guitarists of his generation and has contributed to this Hawaiian art form for more than three decades as a musician, songwriter, arranger and record producer.

Taiwan-born Hung is internationally recognized as one of the most innovative players of the erhu, a two-stringed Chinese instrument.

The trio’s Across the Sea CD was the first recording where the steel guitar, Hawaiian slack key guitar and `ukulele were accompanied by the Chinese erhu.

The series is designed to bring much needed opportunities for many of Hawai‘i’s performing artists in a combination of live/virtual or safe/live-in-person events that meet County of Maui COVID-19 guidelines. Artists were tested negative prior to their performances. Masks are removed only during their socially distanced performances.

The Live @ the MACC series is sponsored by the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development.