Trash Collection Delayed in Ha‘ikū
March 9, 2021, 10:33 AM HST
Flooding and heavy rains delayed collection of trash in areas of Haʻikū this morning, the Department of Environmental Management announced. Trash will be collected for affected residents on Wednesday, March 10.
Affected areas include Haʻikū Road, East and West Kuiaha Roads, Kahikoa Road, Kaupakalua Road, Pakanu Road, Ulumalu Road, Peʻahi Road and all surrounding streets and roads.
The department thanks residents for their patience and understanding.
