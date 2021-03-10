A A A

Hawaiian’s Airbus A321neo departing Long Beach Airport for Maui’s Kahului Airport. Photo credit: Long Beach Airport

Hawaiian Airlines today began nonstop service between Long Beach and Kahului, Maui, welcoming Southern California travelers onboard with the convenience of a second daily flight to Hawai‘i.

The airline became the first carrier to connect Long Beach to the Hawaiian Islands when it started Honolulu service in the summer of 2018.

“Long Beach has been an incredibly popular gateway for our visitors and Hawai‘i residents traveling to Southern California, and we are pleased to make it even more convenient for our guests to travel between Long Beach and Maui with our new daily nonstop service,” said Brent Overbeek, senior vice president of revenue management and network planning at Hawaiian Airlines.

Flight HA72 departs Long Beach daily at 8:35 a.m. with a 12:35 p.m. scheduled arrival time on Maui. The flight from Maui to Long Beach, HA71, departs at 12:45 p.m. and arrives at 8:05 p.m.

Hawaiian Airlines’ guests received fresh lei and gifts while boarding the inaugural LGB-OGG flight Wednesday morning. Photo credit: Long Beach Airport

“We are excited that Hawaiian Airlines is now offering a second daily nonstop flight to Hawai’i, this time to the beautiful island of Maui,” said Long Beach Airport Director Cynthia Guidry. “Travelers will love the ease and convenience of flying Hawaiian Airlines to and from Long Beach Airport.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Hawaiian has also simplified the experience for guests to meet the state of Hawai‘i’s pre-travel testing requirements and be exempt from quarantine upon arrival. In partnership with Long Beach-based Worksite Labs, the carrier offers guests at LGB airport exclusive access to shallow nasal swab PCR tests with results within 36 hours for $90. Guests who obtain a negative test will receive a pre-clear wristband during boarding that allows them to bypass airport screening in Hawai‘i.