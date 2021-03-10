A A A

Maui Economic Opportunity’s National Farmworker Jobs Program — an educational, employment and training program administered by the US Department of Labor — is accepting applications across Hawaiʻi.

The National Farmworker Jobs Program (NFJP) is 100 percent federally funded and serves farmworkers who meet federal poverty income guidelines and selection criteria. Those who receive federal assistance, such as SNAP, TANF or SSI, are categorically eligible.

Other eligibility criteria include being a paid farmworker for at least 30 consecutive days within the two years prior to the application date. Family members of the farmworker may be eligible for services as well.

The program also can assist farm employees, who recently have been laid off due to the end of harvest season or are part of a separation package for laid off employees.

The program serves youths ages 16 to 24 with educational and employment goals and offers tuition and supportive services, including books, tools and clothing.

The program also can assist farm owners by providing support and training for farm employees. If there are higher level positions available within the farm, the program can provide on-the-job training and pay 50 percent of the employee’s salary for up to three months. This benefits both the employer and the employee, increasing the skill set of the employee, which then translates into expanded capacity for the employer.

Maui Economic Opportunity is the sole grantee of the NFJP program for the entire state of Hawaiʻi and has been servicing participants and farms on all islands for more than 20 years.

For more information about the NFJP program and eligibility requirements, please the contact MEO NFJP team at 808-249-2970 or 808-344-5550. Office hours are 8 am to 4: 30 pm Monday thru Friday.