Maui police responded to seven burglaries, nine vehicle thefts and six vehicle break-ins in Maui County over a seven day period from Feb. 28 – March 6, 2021.

The percentage of burglary cases decreased 36 percent from the week before when 11 incidents were reported. Vehicle thefts increased 125 percent from the week before when four incidents were reported. Vehicle break-ins decreased 40 percent from the week before when 10 incidents were reported.

Below is a complete list of incidents and the time and locations of when and where each occurred.

7 Burglaries

Kahului:

Monday, March 1, 7:34 a.m.: 210 Kanaloa Ave., Kahului. Non-residential, forced entry.

Kula:

Wednesday, March 3, 8:22 a.m.: 6240 Kula Highway., Kula. Non-residential, forced entry.

Thursday, March 4, 4:15 a.m.: 18500 block of Haleakalā Highway, Kula. Residential, attempted entry.

Lahaina:

Wednesday, March 3, 3:34 p.m.: 1000 block of Waineʻe St., Lahaina. Residential, forced entry.

Makawao:

Sunday, Feb. 28, 1:50 p.m.: 100 block of Ohaoha Place, Makawao. Residential, unlawful entry.

Wailuku:

Sunday, Feb. 28, 12:02 a.m.: 1900 Main St., Wailuku at Minit Stop. Non-residential, forced entry.

Tuesday, March 2, 10:48 a.m.: 1791 Wili Pā Loop, Wailuku. Non-residential, forced entry.

9 Vehicle Thefts

Kahului::

Sunday, March 28, 5:15 p.m.: 333 Dairy Road, Kahului at Amigo’s. Toyota, light blue.

Kaunakakai:

Sunday, March 28, 4:44 a.m.: 1000 block of Kamehameha V Highway, Kaunakakai. Ford, white.

Kīhei:

Wednesday, March 3, 5:45 p.m.: 1000 block of Kanani Road, Kīhei. Toyota, prius.

Kualapuʻu:

Friday, March 5, 9:35 a.m.: 2000 block of ʻAkeu Way, Kualapuʻu. Toyota, white.

Lahaina:

Friday, March 5, 2:41 p.m.: 3300 block of Lower Honoapiʻilani Road, Lahaina. Toyota, gold.

Pāʻia:

Sunday, Feb. 28, 5:05 p.m.: 56 Hāna Highway, Pāʻia at Pāʻia Municipal Lot. Nissan, silver.

Wailuku:

Monday, March 1, 8:15 a.m.: Ka Ikena Loop / Kehalani Mauka Parkway, Wailuku. Ford, green.

Friday, March 5, 3:32 p.m.: 480 Pio Place, Wailuku at Puʻuone Hale Aliʻi. Ford, black.

Unknown:

Friday, March 5, 4:35 p.m.: Location unknown. Nissan, black.

6 Vehicle Break-ins

Kahului:

Wednesday, March 3, 2:26 p.m.: 1-100 Hoʻokele St., Kahului. Chevrolet, white.

Kīhei:

Monday, March 1, 6:35 a.m.: E Welakahao Road / Piʻilani Highway, Kīhei. Jeep, black.

Kula:

Monday, March 1, 12:02 p.m.: Hapalua Road / Ōmaʻopio Road, Kula. Ford, red.

Lahaina: