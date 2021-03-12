A A A

Satellite imagery (3.12.21) PC: NOAA/NWS

Maui Flood Warning Until 11:30 p.m. (Update: 8:36 p.m. 3.12.21)

The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for the island of Maui until 11:30 p.m.

At 8:36 p.m., radar indicated heavy rain falling over Maui. The heaviest rain was falling over the southeast slopes of Haleakalā, Hāna, and portions of the West Maui slopes at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Area streams, including ʻOheʻo Gulch are experiencing rapid rises in water levels. Flash flooding is occurring or expected to begin shortly.

The public is reminded to stay away from streams, rivers, drainage ditches, and culverts, even if they are currently dry. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding.

This warning may need to be extended beyond 11:30 p.m. if flooding persists.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Maui County until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Maui Flood Advisory Extended to 8:45 p.m. (Update: 5:46 p.m. 3.12.21)

The National Weather Service has extended a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 8:45 p.m.

At 5:46 p.m., radar showed that heavy rainfall continues over central and west Maui. Rainfall has also moved into the southeastern slopes of Haleakalā from ʻUlupalakua to Hāna. Rain rates were 1 to 2 inches in showers rapidly moving toward the northeast.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Maui County until 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Maui Flood Advisory Until 6:45 p.m. (Update: 313 PM HST Fri Mar 12 2021)

The National Weather Service issued a Flood Advisory for the island of Maui until 6:15 p.m.

At 3:13 p.m., radar indicated heavy rainfall moving across Maui from the south. The heaviest rain was occurring in the Central Valley from Māʻalaea to Kahului. Additional rainfall in the Pailolo Channel may also move into West Maui over the next hour.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to: Kahului, Kihei, Lahaina, Wailuku, Puunene, Waikapu, Māʻalaea, Waiehu, Waiheʻe, Pāʻia, Hāliʻimaile, Pukalani, Olowalu, Kahakuloa, Makawao, Kula, Wailea, Keokea, Pauwela and Haʻiku-Paʻuwela.

As a precaution, the public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions dueto ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Motorists and pedestrians are reminded not to cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle or on foot.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for Maui County through Saturday afternoon.