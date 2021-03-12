A A A



















The Maui Police Department’s CORE (critical outreach and response through education) officers joined in a blessing today of the division’s new Mobile Medical Educational Unit or MMEU.

The MMEU will be used for community outreach for non-critical medical issues such as wound care, mental health services, and COVID-19 preventative awareness measures. Unit collaborators say they hope the vehicle will aid them in a journey to a healthier, safer community.

The mobile unit is housed in a 40 foot 2007 El Dorado bus that has wheelchair accessibility.

The idea for the mobile unit was born years ago, but was brought to life by the changes endured during the COVID-19 pandemic.

County officials say there is currently an estimated 2,000 mobile health clinics that receive 6.5 million visits annually throughout the United States. All of these mobile clinics across the country offer a variety of services from the delivery of essential hygiene and food, to telecare, to the distribution of COVID-19 awareness information in different languages.

“We believe that through community collaboration, we will be that much closer to overcoming issues like mental illness, emergency preparedness and homelessness,” according to CORE members.

It will be located in Kahului, Kīhei and Lahaina for a month at a time and will be open during the time that services are already being provided at those locations. Unit members say this will allow them to capitalize on the wrap around services these individuals need.

The expanded service is provided through a collaboration between the Maui Police Department, County of Maui, Maui County Department of Transportation, Paradise Medical Services, Salvation Army and St. Theresa Church.

“This pandemic has changed the face of humanity. It has changed beliefs, practices and perceptions. We face a long road of rebuilding ahead. It is our hope that THE BUS be a vehicle that aids us in that journey to a healthier, safer community for all,” county officials said.

County of Maui Managing Director, Sandy Baz gave the blessing, which was held at the Kīhei Police Station. Among those in attendance were Police Chief Tuvoli Faaumu, Mayor Michael Victorino and council member Kelly King.

*Courtesy County of Maui