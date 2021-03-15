A A A

Jersey Mike’s Subs, known for its fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs, will open at 1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway in West Maui at the Lahaina Cannery Mall on March 17. This will become the third Maui location for the franchise.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 140 Hoʻokele Street in Kahului at the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center. File photo (8.1.18) by Wendy Osher

Franchise owner Alvaro Garcia will hold a grand opening and fundraiser from Wednesday, March 17 to Sunday, March 21 to support the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council. Customers with a special fundraising coupon may make a minimum $2 contribution to the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council in exchange for a regular sub. Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.

“This fundraiser helps the Maui Nui Marine Resource Council protect the coral reefs and clean ocean water,” Garcia said. “Each coupon we hand out will be for a free sandwich with a $2 donation which all funds raised go directly to the charity. We will also have a direct mail piece for donations and in store donations, we hope to raise a large amount of money for this great charity.”

Based on guidance from the CDC and public health authorities, to start, Jersey Mike’s dining room will be open at a reduced capacity with socially distant tables inside, and full seating outdoors.

Guests can place takeout orders in-store or for pickup through the website or through the Jersey Mike’s app . Additionally, delivery is available in most areas through the Jersey Mike’s app or through third-party delivery partners. Curbside pickup is available for orders placed in Jersey Mike’s app.

The restaurant’s hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.

Jersey Mike’s Subs has more than 2,500 locations open and under development nationwide. The franchise now has three locations on Maui including: 52 Maui Lani Parkway #3100 in Wailuku; 140 Hoʻokele Street in Kahului at the Puʻunēnē Shopping Center; and now 1221 Honoapiʻilani Highway Suite B1 in Lahaina.