Image courtesy of Imua Family Services and Honolulu Zoo Society.

Imua Family Services’ Imua Discovery Garden teamed up with The Honolulu Zoo Society’s education department to present three unique virtual presentations of wildlife for Maui’s keiki – including a guided tour of the zoo’s most popular areas. There will be six separate sessions in April conducted via Zoom and registration for the event is free. Space is limited.

There are three ZOOm-to-You presentations. “Survivor: Animal Adaptations” journeys around the globe to check out the amazing animal adaptations of species in exotic environments. “Creature Categories” is all about the classification of animals and what makes mammals, reptiles, birds, fish and amphibians unique. “Wild Hawaiʻi” is an exploration of our local ecosystems, how everything got here and what we can do to help protect our local flora and fauna.

The three ZOOmfari guided tours take participants through the Mauka and Makai sides of the Zoo’s African Savanna and then through a visit of their Ectotherm Complex, where participants can meet everything from minuscule invertebrates to titanic reptiles.

“Learn about all sorts of animals, how they survive in their native habitats and even go on a guided virtual visit of the Zoo’s most popular areas,” according to an announcement from Imua Family Services.

With a mission to inspire stewardship of our living world by providing meaningful conservation education and experiences to their community, The Honolulu Zoo emphasizes Pacific Tropical ecosystems and the value of mālama (caring) and hoʻokipa (hospitality).

“When we expose ourselves to things that are new and different, it helps us to see the world from different perspectives, see new possibilities and have new dreams. That is what discovery is all about,” said Dean Wong, Imua’s Executive Director. Many children in Maui County have never been to a zoo and many may have never traveled off their respective island.

“Now, with fewer opportunities to go out and experience life and with our collective turn towards online platforms, it’s the perfect time to bring The Honolulu Zoo to our keiki via the internet.”

Preschool that would like to participate as a class, can contact Imua Family Services at (808) 244-7467.