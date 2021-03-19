A A A

Maui Now. Brown Water Advisory.

The island wide Brown Water Advisory for Maui has been canceled; however, a Brown Water Advisory remains in place for the North Shore of Maui from Waiheʻe to Hoʻokipa and West Maui from Honolua to Kahekili “Airport” Beach Park.

The state Department of Health Clean Water Branch reports that heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters.

“The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris,” according to the notice.

Not all coastal areas may be impacted by runoff, however, if the water is brown, the public is advised to stay out.