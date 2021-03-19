A A A

Lukas Nelson, Lily Meola and Matt Meola will perform March 20 from the Castle Theater stage during the Live @ the MACC’s virtual free concert series. Photo Courtesy: MACC

Live @ the MACC’s virtual free concert series continues Saturday, March 20, with singer and songwriter Lily Meola performing from the Castle Theater stage with special guests Lukas Nelson and Matt Meola.

Log on to MauiArts.org or go the Maui Arts & Cultural Center’s Facebook or YouTube pages to view. The concert begins at 7:30 pm.

Lily Meola has evolved from playing the lead in Man of La Mancha at age 11 to being a jazz-loving kid performing covers at local cafés on Maui to becoming an artist-on-the-verge. She’s been mentored by super-producer Bob Rock; toured with the likes of Willie Nelson; taught to write songs by Jackson Browne; and performed in duets with Steven Tyler, Kris Kristofferson and Sammy Hagar. Currently, she has been in the studio with various co-writers crafting the bluesy, soulful pop songs that will make up her debut release for later this year.

Nelson balances his work as the front man of Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real with his regular gig; Neil Young’s band leader and lead guitarist; and the never-ending road alongside his father in Willie Nelson & Family.

In song after song, on stage after stage, Nelson has sharpened the edges of his singular sound. His band’s most recent CD, Turn Off The News (Build A Garden), arrived on the heels of his collaboration with Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper on 2018’s blockbuster film and soundtrack, A Star is Born. Lukas co-wrote and co-produced much of the film’s multi-platinum, Oscar-winning soundtrack.

The Live @ the MACC series is made possible by the generous support of the County of Maui and the Office of Economic Development. The series is designed to bring much needed opportunities for many of Hawai‘i’s performing artists in a combination of live/virtual or safe/live-in-person events that meet County of Maui Covid-19 guidelines. Masks are removed only during their socially distanced performances.